Iraqi gov’t slams protesters’ attack on Iranian consulate

2019/11/28 | 13:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi government on Thursday condemned the attack on Iranian consulate in Najaf, saying it was an attempt to harm Baghdad-Tehran relations.
Overnight Wednesday, tens of angry protesters stormed Iran’s consulate in Najaf, south of Iraq, and set fire to the building.
Iraqi foreign ministry called the perpetrators “outsiders” and said they were harming Iraq’s interests with their unpatriotic move.
It also called on protesters to reject the people disguising among them to lead a specific political agenda and harm the legitimate plea of the protesters.
A police official told Associated Press that at least one protester was killed and 35 were wounded when security forces fired live ammunition to prevent the protesters from entering the diplomatic facility.
Iranian consulate diplomats and staff were previously evacuated.
