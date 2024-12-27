Winter tourism booms in Kurdistan following heavy snowfall

2024-12-27 19:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ With heavy snowfall blanketing various mountainous areas in the Kurdistan Region, winter tourism is flourishing, attracting hundreds of tourists daily to the snow-covered landscapes.

Mount Korek, located within Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, is experiencing increased visits from winter tourism enthusiasts.

A tourist told Shafaq News, "The weather here is cold, but the snowy scenery is breathtaking. This motivated us to visit Mount Korek, take the cable car, and enjoy the breathtaking snow-covered nature."

Another tourist shared, "We came here from Mosul and found high-level tourism services in addition to the beautiful weather, making it the best choice for snow and winter tourism lovers. We come to the Kurdistan Region every year at this time to enjoy our weekend."