Damascus rally demands news of missing Syrians

2024-12-27 22:00:02 - From: Al monitor

A silent crowd gathered in the Syrian capital Damascus on Friday to press the new authorities about the fate of relatives who went missing under Bashar al-Assad and to demand justice for their loved ones.

The fate of tens of thousands of people who disappeared under Assad -- who was ousted on December 8 by a coalition of Islamist-led rebels -- is a key question after more than 13 years of devastating civil war that saw upwards of half a million people killed.