Saudi diplomat says Iranian consulate burning a result

2019/11/28 | 18:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saudi ambassador to Egypt Osama Nugali commented on the
burning of the Iranian consulate in Najaf on Wednesday, saying that Iran should
expect more as the "coming will not be easier.""Iran's real role in the region is to sow discord and
destabilize security through its interventions in Iraq and Lebanon," Nugali
was quoted as saying. "Iran is spreading chaos in Arab countries, sucking
blood and causing economic collapse."Regarding the burning of the consulate, he stressed that
"Iran has already done similar acts when it burned the Saudi embassy in
Tehran, and that what happened yesterday to the Iranian consulate in Najaf is
only some of the consequences of what the Iranian regime did before."
Saudi ambassador to Egypt Osama Nugali commented on the
burning of the Iranian consulate in Najaf on Wednesday, saying that Iran should
expect more as the "coming will not be easier.""Iran's real role in the region is to sow discord and
destabilize security through its interventions in Iraq and Lebanon," Nugali
was quoted as saying. "Iran is spreading chaos in Arab countries, sucking
blood and causing economic collapse."Regarding the burning of the consulate, he stressed that
"Iran has already done similar acts when it burned the Saudi embassy in
Tehran, and that what happened yesterday to the Iranian consulate in Najaf is
only some of the consequences of what the Iranian regime did before."