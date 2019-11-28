عربي | كوردى


Saudi diplomat says Iranian consulate burning a result
2019/11/28 | 18:50
Saudi ambassador to Egypt Osama Nugali commented on the

burning of the Iranian consulate in Najaf on Wednesday, saying that Iran should

expect more as the "coming will not be easier.""Iran's real role in the region is to sow discord and

destabilize security through its interventions in Iraq and Lebanon," Nugali

was quoted as saying. "Iran is spreading chaos in Arab countries, sucking

blood and causing economic collapse."Regarding the burning of the consulate, he stressed that

"Iran has already done similar acts when it burned the Saudi embassy in

Tehran, and that what happened yesterday to the Iranian consulate in Najaf is

only some of the consequences of what the Iranian regime did before."





