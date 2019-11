Saudi diplomat says Iranian consulate burning a result

2019/11/28 | 18:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Saudi ambassador to Egypt Osama Nugali commented on theburning of the Iranian consulate in Najaf on Wednesday, saying that Iran shouldexpect more as the "coming will not be easier.""Iran's real role in the region is to sow discord anddestabilize security through its interventions in Iraq and Lebanon," Nugaliwas quoted as saying. "Iran is spreading chaos in Arab countries, suckingblood and causing economic collapse."Regarding the burning of the consulate, he stressed that"Iran has already done similar acts when it burned the Saudi embassy inTehran, and that what happened yesterday to the Iranian consulate in Najaf isonly some of the consequences of what the Iranian regime did before."