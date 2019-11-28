عربي | كوردى


25 Iraqis killed in Nasiriyah, military commander sacked

2019/11/28 | 18:50
Over 25 people were killed allegedly by security forces in

Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar, a day after Iran’s consulate in Najaf was burnt, AFP

reported.Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi dismissed a military

commander he dispatched to the city to restore order. Iraqis have marched in

streets in the funerals of the victims, defying a current curfew.Iraqis have been protesting since October 1, calling for

better services and urging uprooting political and economic corruption.

