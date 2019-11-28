عربي | كوردى


Sadr urges gov’t to resign to end bloodshed

2019/11/28 | 19:25
Iraq’s prominent cleric and leader of the Sadrist movement

Muqtada al-Sadr urged the Iraqi government to immediately resign to end the

bloodshed, after over 25 people were killed in Nasiriyah.Sadr on Thursday warned that if the government did not resign,

the end of the Iraqi state would end.Prime Minister Adel Abd

al-Mahdi dismissed a military commander he dispatched to the

city to restore order. Iraqis have marched in streets in the funerals of the

victims, defying a current curfew.Iraqis have been protesting since October 1, calling for better services and

urging uprooting political and economic corruption.
