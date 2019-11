Sadr urges gov’t to resign to end bloodshed

2019/11/28 | 19:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq’s prominent cleric and leader of the Sadrist movementMuqtada al-Sadr urged the Iraqi government to immediately resign to end thebloodshed, after over 25 people were killed in Nasiriyah.Sadr on Thursday warned that if the government did not resign,the end of the Iraqi state would end.Prime Minister Adel Abdal-Mahdi dismissed a military commander he dispatched to thecity to restore order. Iraqis have marched in streets in the funerals of thevictims, defying a current curfew.Iraqis have been protesting since October 1, calling for better services andurging uprooting political and economic corruption.