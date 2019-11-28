Sadr urges gov’t to resign to end bloodshed

2019/11/28 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq’s prominent cleric and leader of the Sadrist movement
Muqtada al-Sadr urged the Iraqi government to immediately resign to end the
bloodshed, after over 25 people were killed in Nasiriyah.Sadr on Thursday warned that if the government did not resign,
the end of the Iraqi state would end.Prime Minister Adel Abd
al-Mahdi dismissed a military commander he dispatched to the
city to restore order. Iraqis have marched in streets in the funerals of the
victims, defying a current curfew.Iraqis have been protesting since October 1, calling for better services and
urging uprooting political and economic corruption.
Iraq’s prominent cleric and leader of the Sadrist movement
Muqtada al-Sadr urged the Iraqi government to immediately resign to end the
bloodshed, after over 25 people were killed in Nasiriyah.Sadr on Thursday warned that if the government did not resign,
the end of the Iraqi state would end.Prime Minister Adel Abd
al-Mahdi dismissed a military commander he dispatched to the
city to restore order. Iraqis have marched in streets in the funerals of the
victims, defying a current curfew.Iraqis have been protesting since October 1, calling for better services and
urging uprooting political and economic corruption.