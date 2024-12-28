Libyan official says discussed energy, migration with new Syria leader
2024-12-28 22:00:03 - From: Al monitor
A senior official from Libya's UN-recognised government met Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Saturday and discussed issues including diplomatic relations, energy and migration.
"We expressed our full support for the Syrian authorities in the success of the important transitional phase," Libyan Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs Walid Ellafi told reporters after the meeting.