Trump makes surprise visit to Afghanistan

2019/11/28 | 23:25
US President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan, where he
met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and announced resuming peace talks with
the Taliban.
Trump made the visit to celebrate thanksgiving with US troops in the
country. During the visit he said that the US would meet with the Taliban,
adding that the group wanted to make a peace agreement.
Trump’s visit is his first since he took post as president in January,
2017.
