Iraq’s oil exports to the US rise to 229,000 bpd, EIA reports

Shafaq News/Iraq's oil exports to the US increased last week, averaging 229,000 barrels perday (bpd), the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday.

The EIAreported that US crude oil imports from nine major countries averaged 5.844million bpd last week, down 302,000 bpd from the previous week's 6.146 millionbpd.

“Iraq's oilexports to the US averaged 229,000 bpd last week, up by 20,000 barrels from theprevious week's 209,000 bpd,” it affirmed.

The EIA alsoindicated that most US oil imports last week came from Canada, averaging 3.919million bpd, followed by Mexico (397,000 bpd), Saudi Arabia (368,000 bpd),Colombia (276,000 bpd), and Brazil (248,000 bpd).

US crude oilimports averaged 237,000 bpd from Nigeria, 69,000 bpd from Ecuador, 120,000 bpdfrom Venezuela, and 50,000 bpd from Libya.