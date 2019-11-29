Iraq Duty Free to open at Kirkuk Airport

2019/11/29 | 06:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- By John Lee.
Iraq Duty Free has reportedly signed a ten-year contract with the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) and the Ministry of Transport to run shops at the new Kirkuk International Airport.
The Moodie Davitt Report quotes Iraq Duty Free CEO Ahmed Kamal as saying that the Financial Links-owned retailer will open a 190 sq m store in departures and a 230 sq m store in arrivals when the new airport opens early next year.
(Source: The Moodie Davitt Report)
