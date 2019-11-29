Al-Hakim calls his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif

2019/11/29 | 06:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
BAGHDAD - INA
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Jawad Zarif.
The two sides discussed the latest developments in the Iraqi situation and the attack on the consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran by unknown persons who entered the ranks of peaceful protesters, the ministry said in a statement received by the official Iraqi News Agency.
Hakim expressed regret for what happened, usually that this criminal act will not pass without holding the people who carried out it, and that the security authorities are conducting their investigations in order to reach the perpetrators.
