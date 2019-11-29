عربي | كوردى


World: Weekly Epidemiological Record (WER), 29 November 2019, vol. 94, 48 (561-580) [EN/FR]

2019/11/29 | 14:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: World Health Organization

Country: Bangladesh, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Haiti, India, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Malawi, Malaysia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Philippines, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, World, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe



Contents



561 Cholera, 2018



568 Global update on Middle East respiratory syndrome, 2019



574 Fact sheet on echinococcosis (updated May 2019)



Sommaire



561 Choléra, 2018



568 Syndrome respiratoire du Moyen-Orient: bilan mondial, 2019



574 Aide-mémoire sur l’échinococcose (mis à jour en mai 2019)

All Text here: Relief Web ✓


