Erbil welcomes New Year tourists with open arms

2024-12-29 20:05:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ With the approach of the New Year, many tourists from various Iraqi provinces are flocking to the Kurdistan Region, particularly to Erbil, which leads the Region in welcoming visitors with numerous preparations and activities.

Sirwan Tawfiq, Marketing Director at the Erbil Tourism Authority, told Shafaq News Agency, "Erbil has taken several measures to facilitate the entry of tourists, especially those coming in large numbers from central and southern Iraq. Among the many preparations are the organization of several New Year's events and festivals, contributing to the enhancement of tourism in Erbil and the Kurdistan Region as a whole."

Ali, a tourist from Baghdad, said, "Erbil is a very beautiful city, and its reputation in tourism has attracted me for years. This is my first time visiting the Region during the New Year, and I was eager to experience the festive atmosphere here. Honestly, the city is impressive with its organization, and the markets are bustling with life. The winter weather is wonderful, and I feel like I'm in a completely different place. I hope to return every year for this occasion."

Huda, a tourist from Mosul, expressed her happiness, stating, "I am very happy with this visit. The festive atmosphere in the streets is amazing, with every corner of the city filled with lights and decorations. I felt comfortable and safe while walking around with my family. I hope Erbil continues to attract tourists from all over Iraq."

Ahmed, a tourist from Basra, added, "The New Year's atmosphere is very beautiful, and the festivals are full of life, making tourists think about repeating the experience every year. Despite the cold weather, the safety, organization, cleanliness, and decorations make it wonderful."

Local authorities in Erbil expect the city to receive tens of thousands of tourists during the New Year celebrations.