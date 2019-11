Ammar Al-Hakim urges parl't to meet after Sistani's remarks

2019/11/29 | 15:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Headof the Wisdom (Hikma) Movement Ammar al-Hakim, on Friday, called on theparliament to convene an urgent meeting to implement the steps called for by theSupreme Marja' Ali al-Sistani.Sistani on Friday called on the parliament to withdrawconfidence from the current government.He also called on the parliament to also expedite theapproval of electoral legislation that is satisfactory to the people inpreparation for free and fair elections.Sistani condemned the violence used against protesters, asover 40 people were killed on Thursday in Najaf and Nasiriya, affirmed theprotesters' rights to express their opinion and urged protesters to stick topeacefulness.