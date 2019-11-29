Ammar Al-Hakim urges parl't to meet after Sistani's remarks

2019/11/29 | 15:45
Head
of the Wisdom (Hikma) Movement Ammar al-Hakim, on Friday, called on the
parliament to convene an urgent meeting to implement the steps called for by the
Supreme Marja' Ali al-Sistani.Sistani on Friday called on the parliament to withdraw
confidence from the current government.He also called on the parliament to also expedite the
approval of electoral legislation that is satisfactory to the people in
preparation for free and fair elections.Sistani condemned the violence used against protesters, as
over 40 people were killed on Thursday in Najaf and Nasiriya, affirmed the
protesters' rights to express their opinion and urged protesters to stick to
peacefulness.
