عربي | كوردى


Ammar Al-Hakim urges parl't to meet after Sistani's remarks

Ammar Al-Hakim urges parl't to meet after Sistani's remarks
2019/11/29 | 15:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Head

of the Wisdom (Hikma) Movement Ammar al-Hakim, on Friday, called on the

parliament to convene an urgent meeting to implement the steps called for by the

Supreme Marja' Ali al-Sistani.Sistani on Friday called on the parliament to withdraw

confidence from the current government.He also called on the parliament to also expedite the

approval of electoral legislation that is satisfactory to the people in

preparation for free and fair elections.Sistani condemned the violence used against protesters, as

over 40 people were killed on Thursday in Najaf and Nasiriya, affirmed the

protesters' rights to express their opinion and urged protesters to stick to

peacefulness.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW