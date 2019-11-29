عربي | كوردى


Islamic Dawa Party urges finding alternative to Abd Al-Mahdi

2019/11/29 | 15:45
The

Islamic Dawa Party on Friday called on the parliamentary blocs and political

leaders to present an alternative candidate for the post of prime minister.This

comes as Supreme Marja' Ali Al-Sistani called on the parliament to hold an

urgent meeting to withdraw confidence from the government.The

alternative nominee must be characterized by strength, sincerity,

professionalism and integrity, the party said.





