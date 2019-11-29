Islamic Dawa Party urges finding alternative to Abd Al-Mahdi

2019/11/29 | 15:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The
Islamic Dawa Party on Friday called on the parliamentary blocs and political
leaders to present an alternative candidate for the post of prime minister.This
comes as Supreme Marja' Ali Al-Sistani called on the parliament to hold an
urgent meeting to withdraw confidence from the government.The
alternative nominee must be characterized by strength, sincerity,
professionalism and integrity, the party said.
The
Islamic Dawa Party on Friday called on the parliamentary blocs and political
leaders to present an alternative candidate for the post of prime minister.This
comes as Supreme Marja' Ali Al-Sistani called on the parliament to hold an
urgent meeting to withdraw confidence from the government.The
alternative nominee must be characterized by strength, sincerity,
professionalism and integrity, the party said.