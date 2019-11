Islamic Dawa Party urges finding alternative to Abd Al-Mahdi

2019/11/29 | 15:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-TheIslamic Dawa Party on Friday called on the parliamentary blocs and politicalleaders to present an alternative candidate for the post of prime minister.Thiscomes as Supreme Marja' Ali Al-Sistani called on the parliament to hold anurgent meeting to withdraw confidence from the government.Thealternative nominee must be characterized by strength, sincerity,professionalism and integrity, the party said.