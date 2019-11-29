Home › Iraq News › Iraq’s anti-government protests leave over 400 dead so far: police, medics

Iraq’s anti-government protests leave over 400 dead so far: police, medics

2019/11/29 | 16:00



BAGHDAD,— The death toll in Iraq from weeks of anti-government unrest rose on Friday to at least 408 people killed, mostly unarmed protesters, a Reuters count based on police and medical sources showed.



Several people died of wounds sustained in clashes on Thursday with security forces in the southern city of Nassiriya, hospital sources said, bringing the number of people killed there to at least 46 and the total nationwide to 408 since Oct. 1, 2019.



Iraqis have taken to the street in their thousands to demand the departure of their government and political class which they view as corrupt and beholden to foreign powers, especially neighboring Iran.























Iranian-backed parties and paramilitary groups dominate state institutions and parliament.



Iraqi protesters stormed and set fire to the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf on Wednesday.



Iraqi security forces shot dead at least 35 protesters on Thursday after demonstrators stormed and torched an Iranian consulate overnight, in what could mark a turning point in the uprising against the Tehran-backed authorities.



At least 29 people died in the southern city of Nassiriya when troops opened fire on demonstrators who blocked a bridge before dawn on Thursday and later gathered outside a police station. Police and medical sources also said dozens of others were wounded.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | Reuters | Agencies



