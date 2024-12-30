CBI Reports Strong Financial Growth; Iraq Gold Reserves Up 57%

2024-12-30 05:20:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has announced positive financial indicators for Q3 2024, highlighting the success of its monetary policy during the year: Banking Sector Growth (Q3 2024 vs. Q3 2023) Total Deposits in Banks Growth: 4.2% Q3 2024 Value: 127.6 trillion dinars. Q3 2023 Value: 122.4 trillion dinars. Cash Credit […]

