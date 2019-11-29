Death toll among clashes in south Iraq rises to 15

2019/11/29 | 22:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The death toll in Iraq’s flashpoint southern city of Nasiriyah rose to 15 protesters on Friday, medics said, as security forces fired on rallies in a new spree of violence.
Dozens more were wounded in Nasiriyah, just hours after Prime Minister Adil Abdel Mahdi pledged to resign in the wake of protests demanding a government overhaul.
Nearly 420 protesters have died since the rallies erupted on October 1.
Abdul Mahdi’s decision came in response to a call for a change of leadership on Friday by Iraq’s top Shia Muslim cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the statement said.
