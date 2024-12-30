Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

2024-12-30 17:51:44 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, theexchange rates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdadand remained steady in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by ShafaqNews, the dollar's rates set at 151,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, with the closure?f the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, comparedto 151,600 IQD recorded this morning.

The selling and buying rates atcurrency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 152,000 IQD and 151,000 IQD per 100USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 151,700dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 151,600.