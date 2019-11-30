Iraq beats UAE 2-0 in Gulf Cup match

2019/11/30 | 01:40
Iraqi's national football team compete against players from the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Archive)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi national football team defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-0 on Friday in the second round of the Gulf Cup in Qatar.
The two teams faced off at Khalifa International Stadium.
Earlier in the week on Tuesday, Iraq beat hosts Qatar 2-1 and the UAE beat Yemen 3-0 in the first round of the tournament.
The Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil was host to a regional football tournament for Iraqi club Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya on Nov. 8.
Read More: Kurdistan hosts regional football tournament amid unrest in Iraq
Erbil’s Franso Harriri Stadium, home to Erbil Sport Club, was the venue for the second round of the 2019/20 Arab Club Champions Cup, where Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya played Algerian club MC Alger.
