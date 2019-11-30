عربي | كوردى


US urges Iraqi gov't to initiate reforms
2019/11/30 | 02:50
The

United States called on the Iraqi government to begin reforms and

respond to the demands of demonstrators.The

US State Department called on the Iraqi government to initiate reforms,

including combatting corruption and unemployment.Prime

Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi announced on Friday that he would submit an official

letter to the House of Representatives requesting his resignation.

