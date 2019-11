US urges Iraqi gov't to initiate reforms

2019/11/30 | 02:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-TheUnited States called on the Iraqi government to begin reforms andrespond to the demands of demonstrators.TheUS State Department called on the Iraqi government to initiate reforms,including combatting corruption and unemployment.PrimeMinister Adil Abd al-Mahdi announced on Friday that he would submit an officialletter to the House of Representatives requesting his resignation.