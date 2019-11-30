US urges Iraqi gov't to initiate reforms

2019/11/30 | 02:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The
United States called on the Iraqi government to begin reforms and
respond to the demands of demonstrators.The
US State Department called on the Iraqi government to initiate reforms,
including combatting corruption and unemployment.Prime
Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi announced on Friday that he would submit an official
letter to the House of Representatives requesting his resignation.
