'Foreign jihadists' in Syria leader's pick for army officers: monitor, experts

2024-12-30 23:00:17 - From: Al monitor

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has tapped dozens of former rebels for high-ranking army positions, several of whom are foreign fighters, a war monitor and experts said on Monday.

The new authorities in Damascus, from the ranks of Islamist-led rebels who until several weeks ago had fought to overthrow longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, now face the daunting task of rebuilding state institutions.

The Syrian army has effectively collapsed, much like other institutions set up by the Assad clan and their notorious security apparatuses.