Islamic State attack kills three security Asayish members in Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/11/30 | 13:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A top-ranking local Asayish officer Simko Muhammad killed by Islamic State attack in Garmiyan, November 30, 2019. Photo: SM
GERMIYAN, Iraqi Kurdistan,— Islamic State militants attacked a small town in a part of Iraqi Kurdistan known as Garmiyan late Friday, killing three Kurdish Asayish (security) personnel including a commander and injuring eight others.
A top-ranking local Asayish officer Simko Muhammad and two other Asayish were killed in an Islamic State mortar and sniper attack in Kwlajo late Friday, media reported.
Under cover of darkness, members of the terror group shelled the town of Kwlajo, located in the Kifri district, and then attacked the perimeter of the town with various weapons, leading to clashes with security services.
The Asayish unit had gone out on patrol to investigate a mortar explosion and were ambushed in a combined attack using snipers and bombs, which exploded near their vehicles, a source at Kalar hospital told NRT.
In the secondary attack, five Asayish members, two children, and one woman were also wounded.
Casualties were rushed to Sulaimani’s Shar Hospital.
The source said that Islamic State (ISIS) militants had infiltrated the town and planted bombs ahead of the ambush.
ISIS militants continue to be active in the disputed areas, despite its defeat and loss of the territory, and have launched a number of attacks in the last few months.
The Garmiyan Administration is an unofficial province in Iraqi Kurdistan Region that includes the three districts Kalar, Kifri, and Chamchamal, in territory disputed between Baghdad and Erbil. Kurdish security forces (Asayish) protect these areas.
