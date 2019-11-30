Home › kurdistan 24 › Masoud Barzani says Kurdistan following developments in Iraq ‘with interest,’ condemns violence

Masoud Barzani says Kurdistan following developments in Iraq ‘with interest,’ condemns violence

2019/11/30 | 16:45



“We follow with interest the recent developments and welcome any steps that contribute to resolving the crisis and prevent the collapse of chaos or return to the times of the abominable dictatorship,” President Barzani said in a statement on his official website.



The Kurdish leader’s statement comes following an announcement by Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi that he would submit his resignation to parliament after the country witnessed one of the bloodiest days of national protests on Friday.



Read More: Iraqi prime minister says he will resign amid continued bloodshed at protests



“Any change should take into account the rights of all components and be in accordance with constitutional mechanisms,” Barzani underlined in his statement.



The changes should aim “to establish security and stability and enforce the rule of law and achieve the just demands of the disadvantaged masses,” the KDP leader said, adding the Kurdistan Region condemns the killing of innocent people.



The protests in Iraq over the past two months reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the economy, a call for more jobs, the dismal state of public services, and widespread government corruption.



Since they began in early October, widespread protests have resulted in the deaths of nearly 400, while some 16,000 have been injured, according to Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights.



The United Nations, as well as Amnesty International, have called for an end to the bloodshed and urged security forces to show restraint against protestors.



