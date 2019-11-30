Home › kurdistan 24 › VIDEO: Separate bombings in disputed Kirkuk leave at least 16 injured

VIDEO: Separate bombings in disputed Kirkuk leave at least 16 injured

2019/11/30 | 17:20























The site of an explosion in the disputed province of Kirkuk. (Photo: Kurdistan 24/Soran Kamaran)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Separate bombings in the disputed province of Kirkuk left at least 16 people injured on Saturday, security and health officials said.



One of the attacks occurred at the Ahmed Agha market in Kirkuk’s city center, where workers usually gather, a source in the area told Kurdistan 24.



A second bomb detonated near Atlas Street, located close to the Ahmed Agha Square, the source added, while a third occurred south of the city, near the Rashid bridge.











































At least 16 people were wounded in the attacks, a police captain was quoted as saying by Anadolu Agency, adding an investigation is underway.



Although no group has claimed responsibility for the explosions, the attacks are similar to those the so-called Islamic State has carried out in the past.



Despite Iraq having declared a military defeat against the terror group in late 2017, the Islamic State continues to pose a threat in the region.



Indeed, the extremist group attacked a small town in a part of the Kurdistan Region known as Garmiyan late on Friday, killing three and injuring eight others, including two children.



Read More: ISIS attack in Kurdistan Region kills 3 and wounds 8, including children



Officials in the Kurdistan Region have often called on the relevant authorities to address the root causes that led to the rise of the Islamic State, warning that the group’s ideology remains a risk.











