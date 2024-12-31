Turkish army shells Duhok, neutralizes eight PKK militants

2024-12-31 19:00:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish army fired heavy artillery shells at agravel and sand factory in Duhok province, an Iraqi security source announced onTuesday.

The source told Shafaq News that the shelling resulted in a minorinjury to a Kurdish-Syrian worker, who was transferred to Al-Amadiya Hospital.

The source also indicated that Turkish artillery targetedpositions belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on the slopes ofMount Gara, overlooking Al-Amadiya.

Additionally, the nearby village of Maji was heavilyshelled, although its residents had already fled the area a year ago due to theongoing conflict between the Turkish army and the PKK, the source revealed.

In another development, eyewitnesses reported that a mortarshell hit the road leading to the north of Al-Amadiya, causing damage to waterpipes that supply surrounding areas.

Earlier today, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense announcedin a post on X the neutralization of 6 PKK militants in the Hakurk and Gararegions of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), as well as 2 PKK/YPG members in northernSyria.

Turkish intelligence forces also announced theneutralization of the senior Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) commander,Nusrettin Demir known as Kurtay Batman, in an operation in the Kurdistan Regionof Iraq (KRI).

Notably, Turkiye uses the term neutralize to indicate that aPKK member has been killed, injured, or captured.

Since summer 2024, Turkiye has intensified operations,targeting PKK positions in the Matin Mountain range with warplanes and drones,while PKK fighters remain entrenched in mountain shelters. Designated aterrorist group by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, the PKK's fight for Kurdishautonomy has caused tens of thousands of deaths, with Turkiye conductingcross-border strikes against PKK and YPG positions.