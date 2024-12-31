Home
Politics
Security
Economy
Sports
Opinions
Miscellaneous
🔍
English
Arabic
Kurdish
Iraq News Now
Baghdad
Kurdistan
Basra
Anbar
Karbala
Saladin
Kirkuk
Diyala
Maysan
Wasit
Diwaniya
Dhi Qar
Ninawa
Najaf
Muthanna
Babil
Home
›
Reuters
›
Videos
› Video | LIVE: United Arab Emirates celebrates New Year
Video | LIVE: United Arab Emirates celebrates New Year
Copy
2024-12-31 23:00:27 - From: Reuters
Related Topics
Video | SUPERCUT: Mitch McConnell Goes After President Biden In Scathing Senate Floor Rema...
Video | South Africa New Year 2025: LIVE fireworks in Johannesburg
Video | LIVE: New Year celebrations in Qatar
Video | LIVE: Syria celebrates New Year
Video | Protesters demand answers to disappearances of government critics
Video | High inflation hits month-long celebrations in Nigeria
Video | US says China hacked Treasury Dept. in ‘major’ breach REUTERS
Video | Türkiye's 2024 wrap-up