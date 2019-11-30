Barzani: changes in Iraq must consider all components' rights

2019/11/30 | 22:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party Massoud
Barzani on Saturday said that any change in the country should take into
account the rights of all components, stressing the need to be acting in
accordance with constitutional mechanisms."We are following with concern the
recent developments and welcome any steps contributing to resolving the crisis
and prevent collapse or chaos or return to the times of repugnant dictatorship,"
Barzani stated."Any change should take into account
the rights of all components and be in accordance with constitutional
mechanisms and aims to establish security and stability and impose the rule of
law and achieve the just demands of the disadvantaged masses."
