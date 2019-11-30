Home › Baghdad Post › Barzani: changes in Iraq must consider all components' rights

Barzani: changes in Iraq must consider all components' rights

2019/11/30 | 22:00



President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party Massoud



Barzani on Saturday said that any change in the country should take into



account the rights of all components, stressing the need to be acting in



accordance with constitutional mechanisms."We are following with concern the



recent developments and welcome any steps contributing to resolving the crisis



and prevent collapse or chaos or return to the times of repugnant dictatorship,"



Barzani stated."Any change should take into account



the rights of all components and be in accordance with constitutional



mechanisms and aims to establish security and stability and impose the rule of



law and achieve the just demands of the disadvantaged masses."











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party MassoudBarzani on Saturday said that any change in the country should take intoaccount the rights of all components, stressing the need to be acting inaccordance with constitutional mechanisms."We are following with concern therecent developments and welcome any steps contributing to resolving the crisisand prevent collapse or chaos or return to the times of repugnant dictatorship,"Barzani stated."Any change should take into accountthe rights of all components and be in accordance with constitutionalmechanisms and aims to establish security and stability and impose the rule oflaw and achieve the just demands of the disadvantaged masses."