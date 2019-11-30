Home › INA › The Constitution Amendment Committee reveals the most important articles to be amended and determines the date of submission

2019/11/30 | 22:50



Baghdad - INA







The Constitutional Amendment Committee unveiled the most important articles to be amended in the Constitution, while setting the date for submission of amendments to parliament.







A member of the Constitution Amendment Committee MP Mohammed Karbouli told the Iraqi News Agency that the most important articles to be amended in the Constitution pertain to the political system and the elections of the provincial councils and the laws of the regions and Article 140 and disputed areas, as well as understanding Article 76 in the interpretation of who is the bloc The committee will submit the constitutional amendments to the House of Representatives within less than a week in order to vote on them and then hold a popular referendum on those amendments.



















