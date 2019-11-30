Home › INA › Najaf is witnessing stability of the security situation

Najaf is witnessing stability of the security situation

2019/11/30 | 22:50



Baghdad - INA







A spokesman for the commander of the armed forces, Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf, confirmed Saturday the stability of the security situation in Najaf province.







Khalaf said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency that there are a lot of community groups and demonstrators help the security forces, noting that the demonstrators withdrew from the red areas, and are currently in the Sadrine Square.



























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INAA spokesman for the commander of the armed forces, Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf, confirmed Saturday the stability of the security situation in Najaf province.Khalaf said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency that there are a lot of community groups and demonstrators help the security forces, noting that the demonstrators withdrew from the red areas, and are currently in the Sadrine Square.