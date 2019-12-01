ISIS claims responsibility for London bridge attack

2019/12/01 | 00:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack that took place on Friday killing two people and injuring three others.
The group said that the knife attacker was one of the members of ISIS.
British police on Friday revealed that the perpetrator had already been convicted of a terrorism-related offense but was released conditionally.
