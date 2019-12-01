Police arrest The Hague stabber who killed 2 people

2019/12/01 | 00:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Dutch police on Saturday announced arresting a 35-year old man who wounded three people the previous day in a knife attack.
The attack occurred in a shopping street. Police excluded any terrorist motive behind the attack.
The incident comes in parallel of another stabbing attack in London on the same day that killed two people. The perpetrator was shot dead. ISIS claimed responsibility for London Bridge attack.
