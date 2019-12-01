Tribes in Dhi Qar spread to prevent infiltration of hostile groups

2019/12/01 | 00:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi
tribes spread in Dhi Qar province and blocked most of the main roads linking
the province and neighboring provinces to avoid any attempts by hostile groups
to enter to the province.Twenty people were killed in Najaf province,
while 51 others were killed in Nasiriya city
in Dhi Qar, according to a semi-final estimate that has been issued by security
troops.In remarks, a security source said that the estimate included the
victims of Najaf and Nasiriya during
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.Around 1,200 protesters were
injured, the source added.
