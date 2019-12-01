Home › Baghdad Post › Tribes in Dhi Qar spread to prevent infiltration of hostile groups

injured, the source added. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqitribes spread in Dhi Qar province and blocked most of the main roads linkingthe province and neighboring provinces to avoid any attempts by hostile groupsto enter to the province.Twenty people were killed in Najaf province,while 51 others were killed in Nasiriya cityin Dhi Qar, according to a semi-final estimate that has been issued by securitytroops.In remarks, a security source said that the estimate included thevictims of Najaf and Nasiriya duringWednesday, Thursday and Friday.Around 1,200 protesters wereinjured, the source added.