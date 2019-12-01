عربي | كوردى


Tribes in Dhi Qar spread to prevent infiltration of hostile groups
2019/12/01 | 00:55
Iraqi

tribes spread in Dhi Qar province and blocked most of the main roads linking

the province and neighboring provinces to avoid any attempts by hostile groups

to enter to the province.Twenty people were killed in Najaf province,

while 51 others were killed in Nasiriya city

in Dhi Qar, according to a semi-final estimate that has been issued by security

troops.In remarks, a security source said that the estimate included the

victims of Najaf and Nasiriya during

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.Around 1,200 protesters were

injured, the source added.
