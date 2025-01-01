Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and rise in Erbil markets

2025-01-01 17:30:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, theexchange rates ?f the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad,while inching higher in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency'ssurvey, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifah andAl-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,500 dinars for every100 dollars, while theyrecorded 151,700 dinars in the morning.

The selling andbuying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 152,500 IQD and150,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 151,350dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 151,250.