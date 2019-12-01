Fatah Alliance denies nominating PM candidate

2019/12/01 | 12:35
A source in the Fatah Alliance
denied on Sunday the party had nominated any person for the post of prime
minister.Prime Minister Adel Abd
al-Mahdi announced on Friday that he would submit his resignation to the
parliament, after two months of deadly protests that caused the death of
hundreds of Iraqis, according to reports.The Iraqi government
spokesman Saad al-Hadithi announced, on Saturday, that Abd al-Mahdi handed his
resignation to the parliament.
