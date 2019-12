Fatah Alliance denies nominating PM candidate

2019/12/01 | 12:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A source in the Fatah Alliancedenied on Sunday the party had nominated any person for the post of primeminister.Prime Minister Adel Abdal-Mahdi announced on Friday that he would submit his resignation to theparliament, after two months of deadly protests that caused the death ofhundreds of Iraqis, according to reports.The Iraqi governmentspokesman Saad al-Hadithi announced, on Saturday, that Abd al-Mahdi handed hisresignation to the parliament.