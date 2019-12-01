عربي | كوردى


Fatah Alliance denies nominating PM candidate

2019/12/01 | 12:35
Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News

A source in the Fatah Alliance

denied on Sunday the party had nominated any person for the post of prime

minister.Prime Minister Adel Abd

al-Mahdi announced on Friday that he would submit his resignation to the

parliament, after two months of deadly protests that caused the death of

hundreds of Iraqis, according to reports.The Iraqi government

spokesman Saad al-Hadithi announced, on Saturday, that Abd al-Mahdi handed his

resignation to the parliament.

