Arrest warrant issued against ex-chief of crisis cell in Dhi Qar

2019/12/01 | 12:35
The investigative

judicial body formed to hear cases of demonstrations in Dhi Qar, on Sunday,

issued a warrant of arrest and travel ban against Jameel al-Shammari, army commander

formerly sent to Nasiriya.Shammari was sent by Abd

al-Mahdi to the city to become the chief of the crisis cell to "restore

order". Abd al-Mahdi sacked Shammari later on the same day after dozens of

civilians were killed in a crackdown in Nasiriya.The Supreme Judicial

Council said in a statement that Shammari faces charges of giving orders that

caused the killing of demonstrators in the province of Dhi Qar.Political analyst

Mash’an Al-Jabouri said forces linked to the interior ministry were sent to be

under Jameel Al-Shammari. Shammari received orders to end the protests on

Thursday morning, he claimed.

