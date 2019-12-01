Home › Baghdad Post › Arrest warrant issued against ex-chief of crisis cell in Dhi Qar

Arrest warrant issued against ex-chief of crisis cell in Dhi Qar

2019/12/01 | 12:35



The investigative



judicial body formed to hear cases of demonstrations in Dhi Qar, on Sunday,



issued a warrant of arrest and travel ban against Jameel al-Shammari, army commander



formerly sent to Nasiriya.Shammari was sent by Abd



al-Mahdi to the city to become the chief of the crisis cell to "restore



order". Abd al-Mahdi sacked Shammari later on the same day after dozens of



civilians were killed in a crackdown in Nasiriya.The Supreme Judicial



Council said in a statement that Shammari faces charges of giving orders that



caused the killing of demonstrators in the province of Dhi Qar.Political analyst



Mash’an Al-Jabouri said forces linked to the interior ministry were sent to be



under Jameel Al-Shammari. Shammari received orders to end the protests on



Thursday morning, he claimed.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The investigativejudicial body formed to hear cases of demonstrations in Dhi Qar, on Sunday,issued a warrant of arrest and travel ban against Jameel al-Shammari, army commanderformerly sent to Nasiriya.Shammari was sent by Abdal-Mahdi to the city to become the chief of the crisis cell to "restoreorder". Abd al-Mahdi sacked Shammari later on the same day after dozens ofcivilians were killed in a crackdown in Nasiriya.The Supreme JudicialCouncil said in a statement that Shammari faces charges of giving orders thatcaused the killing of demonstrators in the province of Dhi Qar.Political analystMash’an Al-Jabouri said forces linked to the interior ministry were sent to beunder Jameel Al-Shammari. Shammari received orders to end the protests onThursday morning, he claimed.