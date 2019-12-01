Arrest warrant issued against ex-chief of crisis cell in Dhi Qar

2019/12/01 | 12:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The investigative
judicial body formed to hear cases of demonstrations in Dhi Qar, on Sunday,
issued a warrant of arrest and travel ban against Jameel al-Shammari, army commander
formerly sent to Nasiriya.Shammari was sent by Abd
al-Mahdi to the city to become the chief of the crisis cell to "restore
order". Abd al-Mahdi sacked Shammari later on the same day after dozens of
civilians were killed in a crackdown in Nasiriya.The Supreme Judicial
Council said in a statement that Shammari faces charges of giving orders that
caused the killing of demonstrators in the province of Dhi Qar.Political analyst
Mash’an Al-Jabouri said forces linked to the interior ministry were sent to be
under Jameel Al-Shammari. Shammari received orders to end the protests on
Thursday morning, he claimed.
