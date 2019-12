Arrest warrant issued against ex-chief of crisis cell in Dhi Qar

2019/12/01 | 12:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The investigativejudicial body formed to hear cases of demonstrations in Dhi Qar, on Sunday,issued a warrant of arrest and travel ban against Jameel al-Shammari, army commanderformerly sent to Nasiriya.Shammari was sent by Abdal-Mahdi to the city to become the chief of the crisis cell to "restoreorder". Abd al-Mahdi sacked Shammari later on the same day after dozens ofcivilians were killed in a crackdown in Nasiriya.The Supreme JudicialCouncil said in a statement that Shammari faces charges of giving orders thatcaused the killing of demonstrators in the province of Dhi Qar.Political analystMash’an Al-Jabouri said forces linked to the interior ministry were sent to beunder Jameel Al-Shammari. Shammari received orders to end the protests onThursday morning, he claimed.