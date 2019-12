14 killed in Mexico shootout between police, traffickers

2019/12/01 | 14:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-At least 14 people werekilled in a shootout in Mexico, as drug traffickers and police exchanged fire,near the Mexican border with the US, officials said on Saturday.The fatalities includefour policemen, seven suspected criminals, and three unidentified bodies.The shootout alsoinjured six other police officers but injuries were reported not serious.