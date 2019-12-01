14 killed in Mexico shootout between police, traffickers

2019/12/01 | 14:20
At least 14 people were
killed in a shootout in Mexico, as drug traffickers and police exchanged fire,
near the Mexican border with the US, officials said on Saturday.The fatalities include
four policemen, seven suspected criminals, and three unidentified bodies.The shootout also
injured six other police officers but injuries were reported not serious.
