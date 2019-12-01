عربي | كوردى


14 killed in Mexico shootout between police, traffickers
2019/12/01 | 14:20
At least 14 people were

killed in a shootout in Mexico, as drug traffickers and police exchanged fire,

near the Mexican border with the US, officials said on Saturday.The fatalities include

four policemen, seven suspected criminals, and three unidentified bodies.The shootout also

injured six other police officers but injuries were reported not serious.

