Malta's PM to resign amid journalist murder case pressures

2019/12/01 | 14:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat plans to resign on January 18 amid pressures related to the murder of an investigative journalist in 2017.
Muscat has been accused of defending his chief-of-staff, who is thought to be a suspect in the murder case. The case has raised public anger since the anti-corruption reporter Daphne Galizia was killed in a car bombing.
Two ministers has resigned earlier amid pressures related to the case.
