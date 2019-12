Malta's PM to resign amid journalist murder case pressures

2019/12/01 | 14:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat plans to resign on January 18 amid pressures related to the murder of an investigative journalist in 2017.Muscat has been accused of defending his chief-of-staff, who is thought to be a suspect in the murder case. The case has raised public anger since the anti-corruption reporter Daphne Galizia was killed in a car bombing.Two ministers has resigned earlier amid pressures related to the case.