Source: Turkiye targets PKK in a village in Kurdistan's Duhok for the first time

Shafaq News/ Turkish artillerytargeted the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in a village in Duhok Province,Kurdistan Region, marking the first such incident, a local source reported onWednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agencythat the shelling occurred in Avhi village of the Batifa district, north ofZakho. "Preliminary reports indicate material damage, affecting twovehicles,” he explained.

“The incident caused panic among thelocal population, as it marked the first time Avhi village had been targeted byTurkish shelling, intensifying residents' fears for their safety and theregion's security,” the source added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish airdefenses stationed at the peaks of Matin Mountain, overlooking the Al-Amadiyadistrict north of Duhok, downed a PKK drone in an area between the villages ofKwani and Merstak within the district, without resulting in any civiliancasualties.

Turkish artillery also targeted PKKpositions in the vicinity of several villages in the Mount Gara and Mount Matinareas overlooking the Al-Amadiya district.

Notably, Turkish artillery andwarplanes frequently strike PKK positions in various parts of Duhok, includingborder villages.

These attacks stem from along-standing conflict between the Turkish government and the PKK, which Ankaraconsiders a terrorist organization. The PKK utilizes mountainous regions andremote villages as bases, making these areas frequent targets of Turkishoperations.