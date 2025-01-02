Gold rises in Baghdad and Erbil markets

2025-01-02 12:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices climbedin Baghdad’s and Erbil’s markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey,Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price permithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and Europeangold of 560,000 IQD, with a buying price of 554,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of21-carat Iraqi gold was 530,000 IQD, with a buying price of 524,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the sellingprice for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 560,000 and 570,000 IQD, while theselling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 530,000 and 540,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-caratgold was 648,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold was 567,000 IQD, and 18-caratgold was 485,000 IQD.