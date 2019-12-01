Iraqi court sentences commando to death for killing protesters

2019/12/01 | 19:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An Iraqi court sentenced an Iraqi special forces officer to murder participants in protests that have been taking place in many cities around the country for about two months, The Baghdad Post reported.
According to reports, a criminal court in the province of Wasit, located in the east of the country sentenced the major of the Iraqi military rapid reaction force Malek, accused of killing demonstrators. Another Iraqi officer was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Officers were charged with the murder of two participants in anti-government protests.
Protests in Iraq have not stopped since early October, as protesters are dissatisfied with worsening living conditions, high youth unemployment and corruption.
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi announced on Friday his intention to resign
