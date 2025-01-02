Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

2025-01-02 19:05:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates ?f the US Dollar againstthe Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad markets and dropped in Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's ratesincreased with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stockexchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, whilethey recorded 151,850 dinars as an opening rate.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad wereset at 153,000 IQD and 151,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 151,650 dinars for every 100 dollars, andthe buying price was 151,550.