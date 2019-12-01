Court sentences police officer to death in protesters’ death case

2019/12/01 | 20:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Kut Appeal Court on Sunday sentenced a police officer to death over involvement in killing protesters, a day after Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi submitted his resignation to the parliament.The court also handed another officer a seven-year imprisonment.The parliament on Sunday accepted the resignation of Abd al-Mahdi. Saairun, parliament’s largest bloc, says it would not nominate a candidate for the prime minister post and will leave the choice to people.
