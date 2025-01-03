2025-01-03 06:40:25 - From: Iraq Business News

Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 2nd January 2025). Note: ISX will be closed until January 6, 2025, due to the end-of-year closing operations. The first trading session of 2025 will be on January 7. Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated […]

The post Iraq Stock Market closes 2024 Up 45% first appeared on Iraq Business News.