Nechirvan and Masrour Barzani visit United Arab Emirates

2019/12/02 | 02:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Nechirvan (L) and Masrour (R) Barzani in United Arab Emirates UAE, December 1, 2019. Photo: K24 TV
DUBAI,— A senior delegation from Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday at the invitation of the nation’s Crown Prince.
Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani led the delegation, which was officially invited by Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the UAE, who also serves as the Deputy Supreme Commander of the country’s armed forces.
The senior Kurdistan Region leaders landed in the Gulf country to attend the final round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 – Formula 1 Race at the Yas Marina Circuit.
During the event, the top Kurdish delegation met with Crown Prince Al Nahyan, as well as the UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister, Mohammed Bin-Rashid.
The Kurdish leaders also met with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, as well as other regional leaders.
Formula One (F1) is the highest class of single-seater auto racing. F1 is sanctioned by the International Federation of Automobiles (FIA).
Since its debut season in 1950, the FIA Formula One World Championship has been the main form of racing worldwide.
A Formula One season consists of a series of races, known as “Grands Prix,” which occur around the globe on specialized circuits or race tracks and sometimes on public roads under supervision.
Former Kurdistan president Massoud Barzani, Nerchirvan’s uncle and Marour’s father, was routinely attending the Formula 1 Race. He visit UAE twice in 2012, 2013, 2015 nd 2016. The ruling Barzani clan has strong ties with the UAE sheikhs.
In 2012 the Qatar’s trade and business magazine said the younger son of Massoud Barzani, Mansour, has lost the amount of $3 million dollars in a Dubai casino.
The Barzanis have been routinely accused by critics of amassing huge wealth from oil business for the family instead of serving the population. KDP party leader and ex-president Massoud Barzani remains the most powerful leader in the shadow according to analysts. Massoud’s son Masrour is the Kurdistan region’s prime minister and his nephew Nechirvan Barzani is president of Kurdistan.
