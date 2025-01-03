The horror of Saydnaya jail, symbol of Assad excesses

2025-01-03 16:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Saydnaya prison north of the Syrian capital Damascus has become a symbol of the inhumane abuses of the Assad clan, especially since the country's civil war erupted in 2011.

The prison complex was the site of extrajudicial executions, torture and forced disappearances, epitomising the atrocities committed by ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

When Syrian rebels entered Damascus early last month after a lightning advance that toppled the Assad government, they announced they had seized Saydnaya and freed its inmates.

Some had been incarcerated there since the 1980s.