Abadi says will not help nominate PM candidate

Abadi says will not help nominate PM candidate

2019/12/02 | 13:05



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Head of the Nasr AllianceHaider al-Abadi on Sunday said he would not participate in choosing a candidatefor prime minister, but urged choosing an independent candidate who gainspeople's trust.Abadi, also former primeminister, said in a statement that his stances were "in favor of thepeople and of state's reform""I will remaindefending the people and the homeland as part of the national responsibility,"he added.