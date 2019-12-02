Abadi says will not help nominate PM candidate

2019/12/02 | 13:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Head of the Nasr Alliance
Haider al-Abadi on Sunday said he would not participate in choosing a candidate
for prime minister, but urged choosing an independent candidate who gains
people's trust.Abadi, also former prime
minister, said in a statement that his stances were "in favor of the
people and of state's reform""I will remain
defending the people and the homeland as part of the national responsibility,"
he added.
Head of the Nasr Alliance
Haider al-Abadi on Sunday said he would not participate in choosing a candidate
for prime minister, but urged choosing an independent candidate who gains
people's trust.Abadi, also former prime
minister, said in a statement that his stances were "in favor of the
people and of state's reform""I will remain
defending the people and the homeland as part of the national responsibility,"
he added.