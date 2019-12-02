عربي | كوردى


Abadi says will not help nominate PM candidate

Abadi says will not help nominate PM candidate
2019/12/02 | 13:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Head of the Nasr Alliance

Haider al-Abadi on Sunday said he would not participate in choosing a candidate

for prime minister, but urged choosing an independent candidate who gains

people's trust.Abadi, also former prime

minister, said in a statement that his stances were "in favor of the

people and of state's reform""I will remain

defending the people and the homeland as part of the national responsibility,"

he added.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW