عربي | كوردى


Saairun says will not attend meetings to choose PM

Saairun says will not attend meetings to choose PM
2019/12/02 | 13:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Saairun Alliance on

Sunday denies intentions to attend meetings to choose a replacement for

resigned Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, noting that it would leave the

choice to people.The alliance said in a

statement that it "announced not attending any meetings with the political

blocs to choose an alternative to Adil Abd al-Mahdi"Earlier on Sunday,

Saairun bloc, the parliament's largest, announced giving up its right to nominate

the next prime minister, and said it informed President Barham Salih about

that.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW