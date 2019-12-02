Home › Baghdad Post › Saairun says will not attend meetings to choose PM

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Saairun Alliance onSunday denies intentions to attend meetings to choose a replacement forresigned Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, noting that it would leave thechoice to people.The alliance said in astatement that it "announced not attending any meetings with the politicalblocs to choose an alternative to Adil Abd al-Mahdi"Earlier on Sunday,Saairun bloc, the parliament's largest, announced giving up its right to nominatethe next prime minister, and said it informed President Barham Salih aboutthat.