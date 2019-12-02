Saairun says will not attend meetings to choose PM

2019/12/02 | 13:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saairun Alliance on
Sunday denies intentions to attend meetings to choose a replacement for
resigned Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, noting that it would leave the
choice to people.The alliance said in a
statement that it "announced not attending any meetings with the political
blocs to choose an alternative to Adil Abd al-Mahdi"Earlier on Sunday,
Saairun bloc, the parliament's largest, announced giving up its right to nominate
the next prime minister, and said it informed President Barham Salih about
that.
