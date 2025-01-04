New Oil Projects in Baiji District

2025-01-04 05:35:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has inaugurated several oil sector projects in Baiji District, Salah al-Din Province, on Thursday: The fourth and fifth oil refining units at Al-Siniyah Refinery in Salah al-Din Province, each with a capacity of 10,000 barrels per day, increasing the oil refinery's total capacity to 50,000 barrels […]

