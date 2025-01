2025-01-04 05:35:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Al Sadear National Co. For Contracting Ltd. has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for "Engineering Design and Construction." Contract value is stated as $700,549.54. (Source: UNGM)

